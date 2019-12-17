Garstang ladies secure cup progress with Timperley victory

Garstang Hockey Club’s ladies first XI were 3-0 winners against Timperley’s seconds in their England Hockey Tier 2 Cup tie.

Garstang were without two defenders and two forwards for the second round tie, meaning they had only two substitutes available.

Nevertheless, Timperley only had 11 players and were not the team who had tested Garstang only three weeks before.

Garstang started well with Rebecca Worthington and Summer Muirhead forcing the Timperley keeper into a double save.

Worthington and Di Metcalf also saw further shots saved with the latter also firing just wide.

However, after 20 minutes, it was a more even game for a short period as Garstang inevitably tired.

They then came back hard but half-time arrived with the game goalless.

Garstang started the second half at pace and it was obvious early on that Timperley’s younger players had tired and inevitably dropped their pace with no substitutes to hand.

After only two minutes, Worthington made a clean break down the centre and drew the keeper forward before passing to the supporting Evie Turner, who tapped in to open the scoring.

Two minutes later, Metcalf broke and found Worthington, who passed to Muirhead for her to place a shot past the keeper and make it 2-0.

Worthington also hit the post and was denied by another double save before Lyndsay Norton’s clearance at the other end halted Timperley’s best chance of scoring on the break.

Worthington prompted a good paddle save from the Timperley keeper before Metcalf got the goal she deserved with a reverse stick shot.

A final Timperley attack saw Donna Richardson clear after ground work by keeper Sarah Skelton as Garstang took victory.