Garstang ladies work hard for Longridge victory

Garstang Hockey Club’s ladies’ second XI were 1-0 winners in a keenly-fought game against Longridge.

Garstang started the game by holding the ball well but it was evident they lacked a high-paced game in the absence of their speedy forwards.

After 15 frustrating minutes, barring some flashes of stick brilliance by Robyn Briggs, Garstang’s pressure was rewarded with their first penalty corner.

Caitlin Ball’s shot was cleared by the keeper but intercepted by Abbie Mason.

The keeper stepped towards Mason beyond the goal post, but she managed to find Orla McShannon who scored.

Three minutes later, Garstang won a repeated penalty corner but the Longridge defence cleared well.

However, just as Garstang had settled, Lucy Farrington succumbed to a knee injury.

This left Garstang with only 10 players for the remaining 40 minutes as the second half saw them adjusting to playing with fewer players in midfield.

After seven minutes Garstang came very close to scoring from a good break by Ball but her pass to Briggs did not go to stick.

Briggs made a great break and passed to McShannon, who just failed to turn the ball home for her second.

Elsewhere, Garstang Ladies’ first XI were 4-1 winners at Didsbury Northern’s seconds, the thirds drew 0-0 away and the fourths lost 2-0 against Southport’s seconds.

The men’s side had a 1-1 home draw in their game against Kirkby Lonsdale.