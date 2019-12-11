Garstang Running Club put on another popular distance event

Almost 300 runners completed the course as Garstang Running Club staged another successful 10-mile road race.

The event took place from Myerscough College, around the leafy lanes from Bilsborrow to Inskip, and back.

The race was run in sunny, dry and windless – but slightly icy – conditions, which meant the race times were slightly slower than normal.

There were 288 finishers, all of whom received a Sandham’s Lancashire Cheese which weighed almost 1lb.

Furthermore, all finishers received professional photos of themselves.

The overall winner was Jonathan Cleaver from Rossendale Harriers, who completed the course in a time of 55:25.

Second was Neil Burton from Horsforth Harriers in 56:09 and third was Richard Howarth in 56:17.

Not far behind was the first female runner, Dionne Allen from Leigh Harriers, who finished in 62:35.

Second female was April Caufield from Halifax Harriers in 67:23 and third was Michelle Vaughan in 68:09.

The first three male and female runners received individual prizes.

Individual prizes went to the winning male veterans at 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75 and 80+ levels, as well as female veterans of 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70 and 75+.

Many of the Garstang Running Club members were involved in organising the race.

Nevertheless, 12 took part with James Corless their first finisher in 71:29 for 59th place.

He was closely followed by promising newcomer, Alex Kerry, who finished 63rd in 72:04.

The other finishers were: Alan Stewart (79th, 75:23); Jayne Perry (97th, 77:41); Graham Openshaw (106th, 79:28); Phil Cray (163rd, 86:46); Elizabeth Anderson (172nd, 88:38); Andrew Burrell (186th, 90:14); Adrian Ibison (200th, 92:20); Carl Boardman (236th, 97:51); Claire Gibb (262nd, 104:39); and Ann Boardman (288th, 117:10), who acted as the safety escort to the last person in the race.

A Garstang spokesman said: “Thanks must go to Myerscough College for allowing Garstang Running Club to use its excellent facilities in this, its 125th year.”

The next race organised by Garstang Running Club will be the Garstang Gallop.

That takes place on Sunday, March 29 (11am), with all profits from the race being donated to the Trinity Hospice in Blackpool.

People interested in Garstang Running Club and its races can find details online at www.garstangrc.co.uk