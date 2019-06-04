Garstang Tennis Club earns civic support

Garstang Tennis Club’s latest open afternoon received civic backing.

The event, held as part of the LTA-backed Nature Valley Great British Tennis Weekend, saw the new mayor of Garstang, Elizabeth Webster, and her consort, Tony Fennell, officially open the club’s recently-renovated courts.

The afternoon attracted a good number of visitors of varying ages with the mini-tennis nets set up across the one of the club’s main courts enabling them to gain a feel for the game.

Club coach Michael Cartmell was on hand to provide some tips, while a few games were organised and visitors had the opportunity to practice with the ball machine.

On the competitive front, both junior teams have performed well so far this year.

The season is relatively very short for the juniors compared to the seniors but they have made the most of it.

The U16s have recorded two wins and two draws to see them third in the eight-team table.

Their U14s have only lost one of their four matches and currently hold second position in the table.

That loss came at home to Robin Park, who do seem to be the dominant team within that division and who have a clear lead at this time.

The adults may have dropped a division but they are going along nicely in division four, currently lying in third place and well within touching distance of the two teams above them.

So far they have played four matches and won three of them – all of them away – with the last of which being an impressive win at Lytham by seven sets to five.