Garstang's cricketers are left frustrated by Saturday's showers

They travelled to Chorley, where the home side won the toss and asked Garstang to bat first.

Almost 26 overs were managed before play ended early, during which time Garstang had made it to 104-6.

Michael Wellings (16) fell to Louis Johnson, who also picked up the wicket of Punit Bisht (5).

Mark Walling top-scored in Garstang's rain-affected match at the weekend Picture: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society

Michael Walling (15) was dismissed by Chris Harty, Dan Curwen (19) and Danny Gilbert (4) were both out to Will Moulton, while Samuel Steeple accounted for Ian Walling (6).

Garstang skipper Mark Walling had made it to 31 not out with Toby Lush on three when the game was eventually called to a halt.

Johnson finished with 2-21, Moulton 2-31, Harty 1-23 and Steeple 1-25 as both sides gained five points.

It kept Garstang fifth in the table ahead of Saturday’s home game against St Annes (12.30pm).

The reverse game between Garstang and Chorley’s second XIs was another game to be called off without a ball being bowled.

However, the Sunday first XI did see some play as they lost by seven wickets in their game against Torrisholme.

Garstang batted first at Boundary Meadow, where they completed their 40 overs on 140-5.

Thomas Woodruff was their top scorer, making 45, while Andrew Norris contributed 37 and Adam Ball chipped in with 22.

However, Torrisholme reached their target one ball into the 32nd over as they reached 141-3.

Opener John Hewetson was their top scorer with 33 and Thomas Beeden made 32 before Will Beeden (32 not out) and Adam Parkinson (26 not out) saw them across the finishing line.