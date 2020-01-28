Second-half goals wrap up a comfortable win for Garstang Ladies

Garstang Hockey Club’s first XI were 4-0 winners when they met Clitheroe in the Northern League last weekend.

Although Garstang were without three of their best players – Di Metcalf, Grace McGarvey and Evie Turner – they outclassed the division’s bottom side.

Clitheroe were saved in every sense by their keeper as, on another day, Garstang would have made double figures.

The first four minutes saw Garstang holding the ball in the top right corner of the pitch as Clitheroe fiercely defended their ‘D’.

A repeated penalty corner saw Georgie Brumwell hit the keeper’s pads before sending another powerful shot well over.

Garstang were denied by another good save before skipper Donna Richardson had a shot cleared off the line.

They eventually led on 27 minutes when Mel Gee saw a shot hit the keeper’s pads before she netted the rebound.

Brumwell again went close before the break which Garstang lead 1-0.

They started the second half by dominating play and attacking a brave, but tiring, Clitheroe defence.

Nevertheless, Garstang keeper Sarah Skelton had to make a well-judged run and clearance kick, after which Summer Muirhead was frustrated at the other end.

She wasn’t to be denied, however, and doubled the Garstang lead 14 minutes into the half.

Having broken into the ‘D’, she danced along the backline and squeezed the ball home for the second goal.

More good chances went by until Garstang won a penalty corner after 22 minutes with Richardson firing the ball just inside the post for Garstang’s third.

Eight minutes later and another penalty corner saw a well-executed drill end with Richardson’s strike neatly deflected home by Muirhead.