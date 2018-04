When are Lancashire's athletes in action for Team England at the Commonwealth Games?

A host of Lancashire stars across a range of sports are in action at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The action gets underway in the early hours of Thursday morning, April 5, and runs for 11 days until Sunday, April 15.

See below for our guide to when the best the Red Rose county has to offer are in action.

Thursday, April 5

Swimming - Anna Hopkin - 4x100m freestyle - 12.50pm

Netball - Natalie Haythornthwaite – England vs Scotland - 6am

Squash - Laura Massaro – Women's singles round of 32 - 9am

Badminton - Chloe Birch – Mixed team Group C England vs Uganda - 5am

Friday, April 6

Swimming - Anna Hopkin - 50m freestyle - Heats from 1.47am and semi-finals from 11.12am

Netball - Natalie Haythornthwaite – England vs Malawi - 9.32am

Squash - Laura Massaro – Women’s singles round of 16 - Subject to progress, time TBC

Badminton - Chloe Birch – Mixed team Group C - vs South Africa 12am and vs Australia 10am

Saturday, April 7

Swimming - Anna Hopkin - 50m freestyle final - Subject to progress, 10.43am

Squash - Laura Massaro – Women’s singles quarter-finals - Subject to progress, time TBC

Badminton - Chloe Birch – Mixed team quarter-finals - Subject to progress, 2am or 8.30am

Sunday, April 8

Swimming - Anna Hopkin - 100m freestyle - Heats from 1.58am and semi-finals from 10.59am

Netball - Natalie Haythornthwaite – England vs Uganda - 6am

Weightlifting - Sarah Davies – 69kg final - 12.30am

Squash - Laura Massaro – Women’s singles semi-finals - Subject to progress, time TBC

Badminton - Chloe Birch – Mixed team semi-finals - Subject to progress, 2am or 8.30am

Monday, April 9

Swimming - Anna Hopkin - 100m freestyle final - Subject to progress, 12.44pm

Netball - Natalie Haythornthwaite – England vs Wales - 4am

Squash - Laura Massaro – Women’s singles - Subject to progress, bronze medal match 5.30am, gold medal match 9am

Badminton - Chloe Birch – Mixed team final - Subject to progress, bronze medal match 2am, gold medal match 8.30am

Tuesday, April 10

Athletics - Sophie Hitchon – Hammer final - 11.40am

Table tennis - Felicity Pickard – TT6-TT10 singles group stage - 4.30am and 7.30am

Cycling - Ian Bibby – Time trial - 1am

Squash - Laura Massaro - Women’s doubles pool match- 9am

Badminton - Chloe Birch – Women’s singles round of 64 vs Johanita Scholtz - 2.20am

Wednesday, April 11

Netball - Natalie Haythornthwaite – England vs New Zealand - 12am

Table tennis - Felicity Pickard – TT6-TT10 singles group stage - 1.40am

Boxing - Lisa Whiteside – 51kg quarter-final vs Pinki Rani - 9.30am

Squash - Laura Massaro - Women’s doubles pool match - 2.45am

Badminton - Chloe Birch – Women’s singles round of 32 - Subject to progress, time TBC

Thursday, April 12

Netball - Natalie Haythornthwaite – England vs ??? - Placing 11-12 12am, 9-10 2am, 7-8 5am, 5-6 7am

Table tennis - Felicity Pickard – TT6-TT10 singles group stage - 1.40am

Badminton - Chloe Birch – Women’s singles round of 16 - Subject to progress, time TBC

Friday, April 13

Athletics - Holly Bradshaw - Pole vault final - 10.25am

Table tennis - Felicity Pickard – TT6-TT10 singles semi-finals - Subject to progress, 2.15am

Boxing - Lisa Whiteside – 51kg semi-finals - Subject to progress, 3.02am or 3.17am

Wrestling - Charlie Bowling – 65kg - quarter-finals and semi-finals 1.30am, gold and bronze medal matches 8am

Squash - Laura Massaro - Women’s doubles quarter-finals - Subject to progress, 2am and 3am

Badminton - Chloe Birch – Women’s singles quarter-finals - Subject to progress, 2.01am

Saturday, April 14

Netball - Natalie Haythornthwaite – England vs ??? - Subject to progress, semi-finals 6.02am and 8.02am

Table tennis - Felicity Pickard – TT6-TT10 singles - Subject to progress, bronze medal match 3.20am and gold medal match 3.55am

Boxing - Lisa Whiteside – 51kg final - Subject to progress, 3.02am

Rugby Sevens - Dan Bibby – England vs Jamaica 0.53am, England vs Samoa 4.33am, England vs Australia 11.05am

Squash - Laura Massaro - Women’s doubles semi-final - Subject to progress, 3am and 5am

Badminton - Chloe Birch – Women’s singles - Subject to progress, semi-finals 2am and bronze medal match 8.30am

Cycling - Ian Bibby – Road race - 3.30am

Sunday, April 15

Netball - Natalie Haythornthwaite – England vs ??? - Subject to progress, bronze medal match 2am and gold medal match 4am

Rugby Sevens - Dan Bibby – England vs ??? - Placing 5-8 1.15am, semi-finals 2.43am, bronze medal match 5.17am and gold medal match 6.04am

Squash - Laura Massaro - Women’s doubles - Subject to progress, bronze medal match 1am and gold medal match 3am

Badminton - Chloe Birch – Women’s singles gold medal match - Subject to progress, from 12am