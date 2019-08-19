A look at the Evolution of Magic Show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Magician and illusionist Craig Christian and Elizabeth Best return to Blackpool for their fourth season with their urban and edgy show Evolution of Magic.
Elizabeth is the female magician from Britain's Got Talent in 2019, having got through to the semi finals in BGT with an Act called The Haunting, she shocked audiences with a terrifying audition that resulted in Amanda Holden swearing live on stage. Simon Cowell called the act " Amazing , really Amazing"
The unnerving and eerie 'The Haunting' saw the mysterious Elizabeth delve into the world of the unknown