A night to remember a true legend of reggae Bob Marley at the Blackpool Grand Theatre

Pioneer of reggae to the masses Bob Marley continues to influence pop culture today and this weekend a very special celebration of the music will be played through one of Blackpool’s most historic theatres.

Legend - The Music of Bob Marley staged at the Grand Theatre on June 7 promises to be ‘an unforgettable evening’

A show spokesman said: “Celebrating this musical icon in one fantastic stage show extravaganza.

“Combining his superb, distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship, and a supremely talented cast.

“Together they recreate the timeless hits Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, Jammin’, Buffalo Soldier, Stir It Up, Get Up Stand Up,

Exodus, Waiting in Vain, Satisfy My Soul, Iron Lion Zion, I Shot the Sheriff and many more reggae classics.

“This two-hour rasta spectacular, showcasing the magic of Marley, will leave audiences on a natural high.

Bob Marley, who died in 1982, was considered one of the pioneers of reggae, his musical career was marked by blending elements of reggae, ska, and rocksteady, as well as forging a smooth and distinctive vocal and songwriting style.

