Absurd Person Singular at Blackpool Grand

London Classic Theatre and Blackpool Grand have announced the full cast of Absurd Person Singular.

Michael Cabot directs John Dorney (Geoffrey Jackson), Felicity Houlbrooke (Jane Hopcroft), Helen Keeley (Eva Jackson), Rosanna Miles (Marion Brewster-Wright), Graham O’Mara (Ronald Brewster-Wright) and Paul Sandys (Sidney Hopcroft). Sidney Hopcroft, a small-time tradesman, persuades wife Jane to throw a party hoping to find favour with a bank manager and local architect.

The Jacksons and Brewster-Wrights take turns to host festivities. But roles are increasingly reversed as the cracks in the other couples’ marriages begin to show. The show heads to Blackpool Grand from June 20 - July 2. Call 01253 290190.