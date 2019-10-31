Adult comedy at Bleasdale parish hall

Bleasdale will be visited by a playful poltergeist when Little Earthquake Theatre’s award winning show I Ain’t Afraid Of No Ghost makes a spooktacular appearance.
This adult comedy will be hosted by Bleasdale Parish Hall this Friday (November 1) at 7.30pm.
Cast your memory back to 1986; Prince Andrew and Fergie getting married.
Dirty Den serving Angie divorce papers on Christmas Day. Meanwhile Gareth, then aged eight, is sharing his bedroom with a KitKat-pinching ghost.
The Little Earthquake production is a trip back to the 80s, and tells the story of a family home being haunted.
Tickets are £8 adults and £6 for under 18s from 01995 606511 or 01995 643499.
Further information, including booking online, is available via www.spotonlancashire.co.uk.