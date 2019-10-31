Adult comedy at Bleasdale parish hall

Little Earthquake Theatre, 'I Ain't Afraid Of No Ghost'. Picture by Jessica Oates.
Bleasdale will be visited by a playful poltergeist when Little Earthquake Theatre’s award winning show I Ain’t Afraid Of No Ghost makes a spooktacular appearance.

This adult comedy will be hosted by Bleasdale Parish Hall this Friday (November 1) at 7.30pm.

Cast your memory back to 1986; Prince Andrew and Fergie getting married.

Dirty Den serving Angie divorce papers on Christmas Day. Meanwhile Gareth, then aged eight, is sharing his bedroom with a KitKat-pinching ghost.

The Little Earthquake production is a trip back to the 80s, and tells the story of a family home being haunted.

Tickets are £8 adults and £6 for under 18s from 01995 606511 or 01995 643499.

Further information, including booking online, is available via www.spotonlancashire.co.uk.