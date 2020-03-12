Alan Carr heads to Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Comedian Alan Carr has announced his new UK tour which will be heading to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre in November.

It has been four years since Alan last went on tour, and in that time he’s managed to find himself in all sorts of dramas. Between his star-studded wedding day and becoming an accidental anarchist, from fearing for his life at border control to becoming a reluctant farmer, three words spring to mind…Not again, Alan!

Alan Carr.

Not Again, Alan! is Alan’s fourth UK solo tour. Previous sold-out tours include Tooth Fairy (2007), Spexy Beast (2011) and Yap, Yap, Yap! in 2015 – all of which went on to become top selling DVD releases.Alan Carr heads to Blackpool Grand Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21 at 8pm. Tel: 01253 290190.