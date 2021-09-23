A celebration of country’s big hits as A Country Night in Nashville comes to Lowther Pavilion this Friday September 24
This weekend kicks off with a real celebration for country music fans with the arrival of production A Country Night in Nashville at Lytham's Lowther Pavilion on Friday.
Dominic Halpin and The Hurricanes bring their high energy show, recreating the scene of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville and perfectly capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music.
The show - which starts at 7.30pm - promises to be a night not to be missed as audiences are taken on a journey through the history of country, and entertained with songs from its biggest stars both past and present.
Expect sounds of the likes of Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to the Chicks, Willie Nelson and Shania Twain.
A spokesperson said: "Ring Of Fire, Crazy, Follow Your Arrow, It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere, Need you Now, 9-5, and The Gambler to name just a few, this incredible celebration of country music is a night not to be missed.
"Some classic country, some new country but all great country."
Tickets £26.50
Visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/a-country-night-in-nashville-2021/Box office call 01253 794 221
For more visit acountrynightinnashville.com/