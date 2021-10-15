A look at Hairspray the Musical UK Tour coming to Blackpool Opera House on December 13 to January 2022

Take a look at scenes from the show featuring actress and Loose Women television presenter Brenda Edwards starring as Motormouth Maybelle, West End leading man Alex Bourne in the role of Edna Turnblad.and Katie Brace making her professional stage debut as Tracy Turnblad.
with Akeem Ellis-Hyman as Seaweed, Rebecca Thornhill as Velma, Richard Meek as Corny Collins, Ross Clifton as Link Larkin, Jessica Croll as Amber Von Tussle, Rebecca Jane Davies as Penny Pingleton and Charlotte St. Croix as Little Inez.
The full cast includes: Elizabeth Armstrong, Bernadette Bangura, Natalia Brown, Shaquille Brush, Liam Dean, Andrew Dillion, Amandla Elynah, Zoe Heighton, Ceris Hine, Paul Hutton, Jamie Jonathan, Hayley Johnston, Joshua Nkemdilim, Rosie O’Hare, Alexanda O’Reilly, Joshua Pearson, Joseph Poulton and Elliotte Williams-N’Dure.