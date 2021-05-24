Abba tribute concert will be free for 'Super Troupers' of the NHS

Singer Tony Slater is organising an Abba show to say thanks to NHS staff.

The prolific fundraiser is laying on a free concert for frontline staff featuring the band Mamma Mania as a show of gratitude for the city's health service heroes during the Covid crisis.

"Their dedication has been unbelievable and I just don't know how they do it," said Tony, who has an added reason to thank the NHS over the past year. In the middle of the pandemic he underwent a triple heart bypass and is now on the mend.

"I am so grateful personally to the NHS for all they have done for me, on top of how wonderful they have been throughout the coronavirus emergency," he said.

The real Abba will be honoured on stage by top tribute band Mama Mania.

"I admire these people so much and I just wanted to give them a chance to let their hair down and have a good night out. They certainly deserve it."

The show will be on Friday August 13 at the Riva Showbar in Tithebarn Street. The event will be ticket only and Tony wants to hear from people who want to nominate NHS staff to be there. It is hoped many will go in fancy dress.

Tony tried to organise a similar night out last summer, but had to cancel due to Covid restrictions. That concert was scheduled for Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club and he had hoped to have the same venue this time, but the clubhouse is being used as a vaccination hub and so the show will go on at the Riva.

"It was a shame we couldn't do it last year, but when we had to cancel I was determined we would do it as soon as we were allowed," he said.

"The good thing about the Riva is we can get twice as many in, so more NHS workers will be able to enjoy the show.

"We've reserved some places for people who are helping us with sponsorship, but everyone else will be from the NHS, from cleaners, to porters, to nurses and doctors. I'd like to cover every aspect of the NHS with the guest list. And I'd love it if they came in fancy dress."

Mamma Mania were voted the best UK Abba tribute act in 2018 and are well-known across the UK and in Europe. "It's the ultimate feel-good show," said Tony.