Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice finally get show on the road as they put final touches to first ever performance of 'Him and Me' at the Blackpool Opera House tonight
Strictly Come Dancing professionals and fan favourites Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice open the first show of their first ever tour in the ‘home of dance’, at the Opera House tonight.
The dashing duo will spend the day in back to back rehearsals, perfecting all the elements ahead of the highly awaited ‘Him and Me’ production brought to the stage by the Strictly Theatre Company.
The show has been two years in the making and features an explosive mix of music, song and dance with the 'ballroom King' and the two-time Guinness World Record holder, Pernice joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers.
Both spoke of their excitement on returning to the resort and being able to finally get back on stage after many delays to the tour schedule owing to the Covid pandemic.
Anton said: “The Opera House is a huge theatre, fantastic.” Giovanni added: “It’s tremendous place, just beautiful.”
The production, will go ahead under strict social distancing restrictions for audiences until July 19 when they take to the stage in Shrewsbury.