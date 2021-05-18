Award-winning Jersey Boys coming to Blackpool Opera House on new UK tour in 2022

Jersey Boys at Blackpool Opera House in 2022

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier acclaimed musical will embark on a new UK and Ireland tour and will be in Blackpool for an 11 night run from Tuesday August 16 -27 2022.

Tickets go on-sale from wintergardensblackpool.co.uk a week today, Friday May 21 2021 at 10am.

Casting is yet to be announced for the show written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The musical, which first opened in New York in November 2005 has since gone on to win 65 awards, with more than 27 million people seeing the show worldwide.