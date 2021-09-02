Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2021: Countdown is on to the return of the resort's big live event witjh KSI and Shirley Ballas at Blackpool Tower Ballroom - here is how to tune in and everything you need to know

KSI will headline the Illuminations Switch On at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Friday September 3

When is this year's Switch On event happening?

Dancing queen Shirley Ballas will this Friday September 3 join the Switch On roll of honour.

And the countdown is on to the biggest night of the year - with the Illuminations Switch On event 2021 set to take place for the first ever time at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Shirley Ballas Blackpool Switch On star 2021

Kicking off from 7pm - a 1,500 strong audience will be welcomed onto the famous dancefloor to watch acts from KSI to, Ella Henderson, The Wombats and Wes Nelson perform.

The concert and Switch On moment will once again be broadcast to global audiences with MTV and Visit Blackpool streaming the live event.

When and how will viewers be able to tune in?

Viewers will be able to tune in from home with VisitBlackpool in conjunction with MTV streaming the hour-long concert from 8pm before Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas arrives on stage for the iconic Switch-On moment.

The Wombats will perform at Switch On 2021

It can be viewed free of charge at: visitblackpool.com/switchon, youtube.com/mtvuk and facebook.com/mtvmusicukVisitBlackpool bosses have promised the return of the historic live event to be an ‘unforgettable night for those watching in the ballroom or via the live stream.’

Who will be at Switch On 2021?

This year’s show will see the return of television and radio presenter and creator of music platform Deadly, Becca Dudley as Switch On host.

Ella Henderson will perform at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On

For the last few years presenting duties fell to stars of Diversity Ashley and Jordan Banjo alongside Perri Kiely.

Having worked many red carpet events in her time working with MTV and Beats 1 Becca is well-placed to take on the reins of the Switch On event. Her last time in the role was in 2018.

Acts she will be introducing through the night include YouTube sensation turn respected music artist, KSI, multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Ella Henderson, who scored a 2021 number one hit with Tom Grennan ‘Lets Go Home Together’ and also indie band The Wombats, who headlined Reading and Leeds Festival.

And capitalising on his popularity after stints on Love Island and Dancing On Ice, Wes Nelson is now enjoying further success with his music - last month he featured on Clean Bandit’s new single Drive and has plans to release his debut album next year.

Wes Nelson will perform in front of a 1500 strong audience at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Whats new for the Illuminations 2021?

This year’s Illuminations will also include a host of new features with Blackpool designer Jack Irvings nightly laser show ‘Astral Dreams’ projected on Blackpool Tower and Laurence Llewelyn Bowen’s spectacular water feature Venus Remixed at South Beach.

Laurence who is the Illuminations’ creative curator said: “: “This year, perhaps more than any other year, switching on Blackpool’s Illuminations marks an important moment of brightness as the country moves into autumn and winter.

“Turning the lights on has always inspired an optimism and positivity of which Blackpool is understandably proud.”

How long will the Illuminations run for?