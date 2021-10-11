New exhibit for Lightpool Festival 2021 House of Cards

A 16-night programme has been released for the free-to-access event, which will run from October 15-30.

What is Lightpool Festival?

Lightpool Festival celebrates all things art, light, music and projection in the home of world's most famous light festivals Blackpool Illuminations.

Featuring an extraordinary mix of light installations, live performances, and 3D projection shows across a range of indoor and outdoor venues, the festival will showcase 16 new illuminated artworks, including nine world premieres for 2021.

What we can expect from Lightpool Festival 2021

Festival director Phil Holmes said the 2021 programme was on a scale that had never been seen in previous years.

He said: “Over the past two years we have been sourcing a range of world-class light installations that will truly take this year’s festival to another level.

Luma is a huge, eight-metre long, robotic inflatable snail

“We have a total of 27 artworks, some of which have never been seen in this country before.

“Along with the return of tried and tested favourites such as the illuminated tram parade, larger-than-life carnival characters, the Spark! LED drummers and new outdoor projection shows, it promises to be the most magical two weeks imaginable.”

Lightpool Festival be complemented by the Illuminations, the celebratory display of the World Fireworks Championship, and the new seafront festival village opposite the Tower.

Here are some of the highlights from the ‘world-class’ programme:

Lightpool Festival returns in Blackpool 2021

Art Trail

Starting on Monday October 18 to 30 running from 6pm to 10pm nightly

House of Cards: Central Promenade

Premiering in the UK for the very first time, House of Cards is a multi-sensory display that collapses and rebuilds before your every eyes.

The outdoor art display consists of 128 LED light boxes in the form of playing cards, programmed with superb choreography. The stunning installation has wowed audiences in Amsterdam, Berlin, Bucharest and Milan.

Aqualux:Tower Festival Headland

Eco-friendly light feature to highlight the importance of water. On selected days, an impressive illuminated Peterbilt truck will tour the streets of Blackpool with Aqualux on-board.

Spiro: Tower Festival Headland

Take a walk on the light side. Spiro is an immersive walk-through tunnel of light spanning 26 metres in length and made up of individually mapped LEDs.

Tower Projections: Comedy Carpet

Mesmerising 3D projections lighting up the historic Blackpool Tower building. Experience Astral Dreams, a stunning laser-powered performance; Moon Folk, an enchanting adventure of charming fantasy animals as they overcome their fears, and the spectacular Tower Light Show.

Digital Playground: Bickerstaffe Square

A walk-through forest installation of oversized robotic flowers. As visitors move around, the sculpture will subtly change in mood and appearance.

And Then I Slipped: Winter Gardens

New for 2021, slip under the shimmering lights of the waterfall. This unique installation allows you to step into a scene reminiscent of childhood films, a dreamy space where anything could happen.

Luma: Winter Gardens (from October 27-30)

Luma is a huge, eight-metre long, robotic inflatable snail who loves an audience. She looms above visitors with a presence which is gentle, welcoming and very surreal

500, Pavilion Theatre: Winter Gardens

Since the 1800s, Blackpool has been Britain’s most popular beach resort. At 500, a showcase just four of the resort’s glittering entertainment venues that have been a mainstay of Blackpool for more than a century. Grab a deckchair, relax, and enjoy a taste of our wonderful history.

The Nature Take Over: St John’s Church

It’s not every day a landmark town centre building is reclaimed by nature as large vines, flowers, fruit, fungus and creatures take over the church exterior.

This large-scale projection shows bold and colourful hand-drawn animations as they beautifully dance and sweep over the building’s surface, synchronised to music.

Blackpool Light of My Life: Grundy Art Gallery

Blackpool Illuminations, Grundy Art Gallery and Lightpool Festival announce a new light art installation by the internationally recognised artist, Chila Kumari Singh Burman.

After high-profile projects for Tate Britain and Covent Garden in London, the artist has now turned her sights to Blackpool and the exterior of the town’s Grade II listed Grundy Art Gallery.

White Tiger: Houndshill Shopping Centre

The beautifully bright White Tiger roars into Blackpool, also courtesy of Chila Kumari Singh Burman. The car was originally created to celebrate the launch of the critically-acclaimed film

The White Tiger, which is based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. Netflix partnered with Burman to bring the car to life.

Big Bird: Abingdon Street

New for 2021, this 3.5 metre high pigeon sculpture is made out of the parts of 10 London taxis and illuminated by the Blackpool Illuminations team.

Lasertonic: Adelaide Street West

Also new for 2021, this immersive laser projection uses sound and colour to transform its surroundings. A sonic and visual journey.

100 Local Lanterns: The Old Electric, Springfield Road

Beautiful lanterns created in a series of workshops will be on display in The Old Electric, forming an immersive community exhibition.

What live events can people look forward to?

Symphony of Light: Olympia, Winter Gardens, 7pm–9:30pm, Friday 22 October

An unforgettable live experience with music, lasers, artwork and immersive lighting effects. Shows every 30 minutes.

World Fireworks Championship Blackpool, Tower Festival Headland, 8.30pm, Saturday 23 October

The finale of the fireworks championships featuring a celebratory display by Titanium Fireworks will light up the night sky.

Illuminated Tram Parade Featuring Spark!, Central Promenade, 5.30pm, Wednesday 27 October

Back by popular demand and for one night only, the illuminated tram parade features a battleship, trawler and Great Western train travelling in convoy, joined by the high-impact drumming and superb choreography of the Spark! LED drummers, Lumidogs and a cast of illuminated giant puppets.

Global Grooves Carnival, The Blackpool Tower Ballroom, 6pm and 8pm, Thursday 28 October

An exhilarating menagerie of illuminated carnival characters will hit The Blackpool Tower Ballroom floor for an electrifying performance of music, puppetry and dance.

Silent Disco, The Blackpool Tower Fifth Floor, 7pm-9.30pm, Friday 29 October

Suitable for all ages, the Silent Disco will have three different music choices playing continuously throughout the night.

The Nixies of Oakpool by The Electric Sunshine Project Springfield Road 6.30pm and 7.30pm, 27, 28, 29 October

A spellbinding, interactive story using animation, puppetry, lights and music to retell how the Illuminations really came about.