Blackpool Pleasure Beach rollercoaster fans dress up the thrills and show off their unique style on the Golden Mile for unofficial Dapper Day celebration
Fun loving members of the rollercoaster community took style on Blackpool's Golden Mile to new heights with a quirky celebration to mark Blackpool Pleasure Beach 125th anniversary season.
Around 30 coaster fans dressed up in all their finery for the first unofficial 'Dapper Day' at the world famous South Shore amusement park for the weekend's Late Night Riding event.
Organiser Nathan Moran, 23, from Bolton was delighted with the turn out of fellow enthusiasts who had travelled from all over the country to take part in a day of timeless entertainment - riding all their favourite rollercoasters the Big One, Icon and the 86-year-old Grand National.
Nathan said: "There had been an idea to plan our own Dapper Day for a while at a theme park in the UK - with the Pleasure Beach marking a milestone 125th year and with its history, it seemed the obvious place to do it.
"I usually come two to three times a year and it's just a great place to come and visit - I wasn't sure if anyone would even come so it's great to see the turn-out and everyone make such an effort - it's going to be fun."
The eclectic choice of fashions brought together old and new and injected some colour and charm into a dull and rainy summer's day.
The Dapper Day was founded in 2011 by Los Angeles designer Justin J to celebrate fun and refined style from yesterday and today. The style-celebration is now a major Disney event twice a year in California, Orlando and in Paris.