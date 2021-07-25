Blackpool Rocks at North Pier 2021

Blackpool Rocks the Return: were you there? See all our crowd pictures from the day and night with Fatboy Slim at North Pier

Blackpool Rocks festival returned after a six year break on a summer's day at North Pier with Fatboy Slim's first appearance in the resort for 10 years.

By Nicola Jaques
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 10:57 am
Updated Sunday, 25th July 2021, 11:02 am

Were you at the party? Take a look at the first crowd scenes on the pier from one the biggest gigs in the resort for more than a year. Can you spot yourself?

1. DJ Heidi

DJ Heidi warms up the crowd ahead of Fatboy Slim

2. Blackpool Rocks, North Pier

Crowds soak up the summer sun at North Pier

3. Blackpool Rocks

Looking forward to Fatboy Slim

4. Blackpool Rocks

Solardo and Blackpool DJ Danny Howard played early evening sets ahead of Fatboy Slim

