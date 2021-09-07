Blackpool singer-songwriter Little Boots say it's 'absolute honour' to play part of ABBA's London gigs

The star, whose real name is Victoria Hesketh, said it was an "absolute honour" to be involved.

She added: "I am beyond excited for the journey to continue and hope you can join us."

Speaking on social media site Instagram, the 37-year-old said: "It has already been a dream to spend time in the studio with my musical heroes.

"The sound of this band will give you goosebumps."

She wrote that she will be playing keyboards and providing backing vocals on stage during the Abba Voyage shows, which will take place in a specially-constructed 3,000-capacity arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

ABBA's members won't be appearing in person, but rather through digital 'avatars', and will be accompanied by a 10-piece live band in a custom-built arena, with tickets for the show going on sale today.