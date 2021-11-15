Dancing on Ice star Dan Whiston to open Blackpool's Christmas ice rink in front of the Tower this week - here's when and where

The resort entertainer will be joined by 17 young cast members from the Mary Poppins On Ice musical, who will perform during an hour-long event which starts at 4.30pm on Friday.

Three-time Dancing on Ice champ Dan, 44, will launch a Christmas spectacular, which also includes fake snowfall, log cabins, a magical forest, festive light projection shows, and Christmas tram rides along the Golden Mile.

The ice rink will be free, with sessions lasting 40 minutes with 10 minutes either side for people to change their skates.

The ice rink and Blackpool's Christmas offering was being set up on Sunday, November 14, 2021 (Picture: Dan Martino for The Gazette)

Booking isn't needed - people can just turn up and enjoy the attraction, which will be open from Thursday-Sunday from November 19 until December 17 and then daily until January 3.

A designated changing facility and skate aids will be available, with the 40 metre-long rink able to accommodate 160 skaters per session.

The opening hours are as follows, though they are subject to change and weather dependent.

Fri 19 Nov 5pm-9pm

Dan will be joined by 17 young cast members from the musical Mary Poppins On Ice, who will perform (Picture: VisitBlackpool)

Sat 20 Nov 12pm-9pm

Sun 21 Nov 12pm-6pm

Mon 22 Nov Closed

Tue 23 Nov Closed

Dancing on Ice champ Dan Whiston will launch the Christmas season in Blackpool (Picture: VisitBlackpool)

Wed 24 Nov Closed

Thur 25 Nov 5pm-8pm

Fri 26 Nov 5pm-9pm

Sat 27 Nov 12pm-9pm

Sun 28 Nov 12pm-6pm

Mon 29 Nov Closed

Tue 30 Nov Closed

Wed 1 Dec Closed

Thur 2 Dec 5pm-8pm

Frid 3 Dec 5pm-9pm

Sat 4 Dec 12pm-9pm

Sun 5 Dec 12pm-6pm

Mon 6 Dec Closed

Tue 7 Dec Closed

Wed 8 Dec Closed

Thur 9 Dec 5pm-8pm

Fri 10 Dec 5pm-9pm

Sat 11 Dec 12pm-9pm

Sun 12 Dec 12pm-6pm

Mon 13 Dec Closed

Tue 14 Dec Closed

Wed 15 Dec Closed

Thur 16 Dec 5pm-9pm

Fri 17 Dec 12pm-9pm

Sat 18 Dec 12pm-9pm

Sun 19 Dec 12pm-8pm

Mon 20 Dec 12pm-8pm

Tue 21 Dec 12pm-8pm

Wed 22 Dec 12pm-8pm

Thur 23 Dec 12pm-8pm

Christmas Eve 12pm-5pm

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day 12pm-8pm

Mon 27 Dec 12pm-8pm

Tue 28 Dec 12pm-8pm

Wed 29 Dec 12pm-8pm

Thur 30 Dec 12pm-8pm

New Years Eve 12pm-8pm

New Years Day 12pm-8pm

Sun 2 Jan 12pm-8pm

Mon 3 Jan 12pm-8pm

The ‘Christmas by the Sea village’ will remain in place until January 3 as part of the extended Illuminations season, which will see the Lights on over Christmas and New Year for the first time.

Here's what else is planned:

FAKE SNOW FALL

Regular snowfall will burst out of cannons near the projection unit on the Headland throughout the evening from November 19 until January 3.

MAGICAL FOREST

Alongside the cabins there will be a Christmas tree forest with 35 trees and twinkling lights. Visitors can walk through a 26-metre light tunnel.

LOG CABINS

Visitors will be able to drink hot chocolate, eat warm cookie dough, and sip on mulled wine bought from the log cabins. The lit-up cabins will be on the Headline from November 19 to December 12 on Fridays to Sundays, opening from 6-9pm on Fridays, and 12-9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

From December 17 to January 3, they will open from Monday-Sunday from 12-9pm.

GIANT ILLUMINATED BAUBLE

The seven-metre bauble will be on the Prom next to the ice rink. It will be made up of 7,000 tiny baubles.

FESTIVE TOWER PROJECTIONS

Several projections will be screened onto the outside of the Tower until January 3, including Astral Dreams, a laser show created by Blackpool-born designer Jack Irving, who is best known for creating wacky theatrical outfits for Lady Gaga.

THEMED TRAMS

‘Magical Express’ tours will see visitors board Christmas-themed heritage trams for afterdark trips through the Lights. Journeys will last 25 minutes and run every half an hour. They will cost £4 for adults and £2 for children. There’s no need to book. The tours will run from 5-8.30pm Fri-Sun and 1-8.30pm Sat and Sun from November 19 to December 12, and 1-8.30pm Mon-Sun from December 17 to January 3.

WINTER GARDENS WONDERLAND

The venue will have indoor and outdoor Bavarian-style chalets, funfair rides, entertainment, and a Santa’s Grotto, as well as food and drink stalls, from November 26 to January 2. It will run by 11am-8.30pm Mon-Thurs, 11am-10pm Fri and Sat, and 11am-5pm Sun.

WHERE TO SEE SANTA

- Winter Gardens, Blackpool, £15, November 26-January 2 excluding Christmas Day, book at blackpoolpromotions.com/santas-grotto-blackpool

- Houndshill Shopping Centre, £5, 10am-4pm, selected dates, book at visitblackpool.com/detail/houndshill-santa-s-grotto-750160

- Pleasure Beach, £15.99, Weds-Sun throughout December and every day in run-up to Christmas eve, book at blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on/grotto

- Coral Island, £7.99 or £3.99 for children three and under, Sat-Sun 11am-6pm from November 20 to December 19, book at coralisland.co.uk/christmas

- Ribby Hall Village, £22, November 13-December 24, book at ribbyhall.co.uk/eat-drink-play-shop/santas-grotto

LATE NIGHT SHOPPING

The Houndshill will be open until 8pm each Thursday in December, with many other resort shops following suit.

Hot chocolate drinks and shortbreak biscuits will be served in the town centre while stocks last.

The Grinchie will be walking about on December 23 from 5-8pm.

SHOWS AND PANTOS

- FriendsFestive, until November 19, Winter Gardens, £32 plus £2.50 booking fee, see sets from the hit American sitcom Friends, book at friendsfestive.co.uk/blackpool-winter-gardens

- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, December 3 to January 2, Grand Theatre, panto, book at blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/snow-white-new-2021-22

- Aladdin - The Pantomime, November 25 to December 24, Pleasure Beach’s Globe Theatre, panto, book at blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/aladdin-the-pantomime

- Santa’s Magical Workshop, December 19-24, VIVA Blackpool, help elves find Santa, £20 for children plus £10 adults, book at vivablackpool.com/event/santas-magical-workshop

- Hairspray, December 13 to January 2, Winter Gardens, musical, £17.50, book at visitblackpool.com/detail/hairspray-972760

- The Rocky Horror Show, December 6 to 11, Winter Gardens, theatre, £17.50, book at visitblackpool.com/detail/the-rocky-horror-show-988270

- VIVA Christmas Party Nights, December 2 to 24, VIVA Blackpool, from £17.50, vivablackpool.com/event/viva-christmas-party-spectacular-show

- Winter Wonderland Spectacular Showtime, November 14 to January 2, Ribby Hall Village, £12.50 per person, book at ribbyhall.co.uk/winter-wonderland-spectacular

- Sleeping Beauty, November 20, Grand Theatre, £33.50-£39.50 adults, £25.50 under-18s, ballet, book at blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/sleeping-beauty-2

- New Year’s Eve Northern Soul and Motown Party, 7.30pm, December 31, Winter Gardens, £15, book at wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/new-years-eve-northern-soul-motown-party

- Viva New Year’s Eve Gala Spectacular, 7.30pm, December 31, VIVA Blackpool, £34.50, book at vivablackpool.com/event/viva-new-years-eve-gala-show-2021

- New Year’s Eve Family Party Night, 8pm, December 31, VIVA Blackpool (Festival Suite), £30 including food for adults/OAPS, £15 children with under-fives free, book at vivablackpool.com/event/new-years-eve-family-carnival-party-night/

- Gatsby Christmas Dinner Show, December 3 to December 18, Pleasure Beach’s Paradise Room, from £25, blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/gatsby-christmas-dinner-show

- Grand Christmas Concert, 8-10pm, Monday, December 13, Grand Theatre, £17.50 adults, £13.50 for 18-26 year olds (limited to first 50 tickets), £13.50 under-18s, book atblackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/grand-christmas-concert-2021

- The Winter Ball, 6.30pm, Sunday, December 19, Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens, £45, book at wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/the-winter-ball

- The Snow Queen, December 10-13, various times, The Old Electric, production by Community Theatre Company, £5, call 01253 834175

- Jingle with The Jeps, 7pm, Saturday, December 4, Imperial Hotel, £39.95, call 01253 754601

- Kings and Queens New Year’s Eve Special, 6.30pm, December 31, The Showbar on Central Pier, from £20, call 01253 623422

- Saturday Sunday Lunch at the Imperial, 1.30-4.30pm, December 12, Imperial Hotel, £17.50 for adults, £8.75 children aged six-12, call 01253 754612

- Dinner with the Deadbeats, 7pm, December 3, 10, 16, £39.95, Imperial Hotel, 01253 754601

FIREWORK DISPLAY

A free display will be held at around 5pm opposite the Tower on New Year’s Eve.

RIDE THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

Similar to the late summer event, the Prom will be shut to traffic from 4-8pm on Sunday, December 5, so cyclists can ride through the Lights.

Participants are asked to decorate their bikes with colourful lights and laterns.

Taking part is free.

Note: The trams will be running; all bikes must have a white light at the front and red at the back; helmets are recommended; children must be with an adult; marshalls and first aiders will on hand, as will bike doctors and support vehicles; and the road will reopen at 8pm.

PARKING OFFER

Three hours’ parking will cost £1 from November 17 to January 3 in all Blackpool Council car parks excluding the Talbot multi-storey and Filey Place using the PayByPhone app.