Ex-Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle to reprise villain role for Blackpool Grand Theatre 2021 pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Actress Vicky Entwistle reprises her role as the Wicked Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Blackpool Grand Theatre

A decade on from her first appearance in the Grand’s traditional, fun-filled family production, Vicky will once again revive her role as the Wicked Queen and join comedian, Britain’s Got Talent finalist and pantomime favourite Steve Royle in the cast for the rescheduled Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The Martin Dodd production will open its curtain on Friday December 3 with 51 show-stopping performances running throughout December and the first week of January.

Vicky said: “I can’t wait to take to the stage there (Grand Theatre) once more! It’s a simply stunning venue and the crowds always get into the true spirit of pantomime so after being off stage for so long now, I am really excited to be back and shouting ‘Mirror, Mirror on the wall’ in one of my all-time favourite pantomime villain roles.”

Producer Martin, who has worked with the theatre for more than 20 years, bringing pantomime to the festive season said: "After a challenging year in theatre, we are just delighted to be back with a panto that goes from strength to strength, which is testament to the great cast, creative team and fantastic partnership with the Grand Theatre and of course the beautiful Grand Theatre itself.

“We are hoping that, as usual, the pantomime will attract family audiences and schools from far and wide as we promise to bring you a laugh out loud pantomime performance leaving you ‘happy’ not ‘grumpy’ at the end.”

Ruth Eastwood CEO of the Grand Theatre added: “Pantomime is one of the truly locally celebrated events that we are able to offer the people of Blackpool, Wyre, and Fylde.

"Working with Martin Dodd and his creative team we make a show with locals in its heart and mind and the continuing and increasing support of our audiences must mean we are getting something right.”