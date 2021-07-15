Fleur East and crew from Hits Radio to enjoy a mini staycation in Blackpool on summer tour tomorrow

Singer and Hits Radio Breakfast host Fleur East will be in Blackpool for the show's Staycation Summer tour

Fleur and crew will pitch up on the famous Comedy Carpet tomorrow morning to host their morning breakfast slot between 6am and 10am live on Hits Radio and are promising special guest performance and lots of fun and games.

It is part of their summer staycation campaign sharing more of what there is to offer around the shores of the UK and bringing the best of the British summer direct to listeners.

Fleur, co presenter James Barr and producer Matt kicked off the tour last week in Bournemouth where they were joined by singer songwriter Tom Grennan

The production team are set to arrive onboard the special Fleur East tour bus. A spokesperson for the tour said: "Expect some amazing prizes to be won on the radio, we’ll be joined by some of our favourite mates from music and probably the odd beer, fizz and a lot of messing around!"

Singer Fleur joined Bauer Media as Hits Radio Breakfast Show host in 2019.She first shot to fame as a finalist on The X Factor in 2014 before launching a music-career with huge debut single ‘Sax’, which garnered over 110 million streams on Spotify and 75 million plays on YouTube.

She has since forged a career in TV as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! with regular stints on ITV’s This Morning and in 2020's Don't Rock the Boat'