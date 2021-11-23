Actor and comedian John Thomson will join the smash hit UK tour of Hairspray as Wilbur Turnblad this Christmas

Hairspray Blackpool Opera House: First look at Cold Feet actor John Thomson in role as Wilbur Turnblad

Actor John Thomson was last seen joining pantomime legend and good friend Steve Royle on stage in London as a guest star in production Naturally Insane! The Life of Dan Leno

By Nicola Jaques
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 3:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 7:11 am

But now he's busy in rehearsals for his latest role, taking a big leap back into the world of musical theatre ahead of his arrival in Blackpool in December for Hairspray, joining the touring cast in the role of Wilbur Turnblad.

John will join the smash hit UK tour of Hairspray as Wilbur Turnblad this Christmas for three weeks at Blackpool Winter Gardens from December 13 toJanuary 2.

He joins actress and Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards, who plays Motormouth Maybelle, and West End leading man Alex Bourne, in the role of Edna Turnblad.

Katie Brace makes her professional stage debut as Tracy Turnblad.

He joins West End leading man Alex Bourne, in the role of Edna Turnblad and Katie Brace makes her professional stage debut as Tracy Turnblad.

2. Hairspray the Musical, Blackpool Opera House

John Thomson told the Gazette of the show “It’s fun, it’s upbeat - something we all need and it’s not got a bad song in it. It’s a belter of a show."

3. Hairspray the Musical, Blackpool Opera House

John said: "The role of WIlbur, while a supporting one, is a great part. I had a good chat with Les Dennis, who has been playing it, and there’s just a great sense of feeling around this show. Full stop. It’s a great show for Blackpool, especially for Christmas."

4. Hairspray the Musical

Actor John Thomson first made a name for himself as part of the Preston Musical Comedy Society as a student

