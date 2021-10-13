Have a look at what's on and what is coming up in and around Blackpool this autumn season from Around the World in 80s Days to Judge Jules at Lowther Pavilion to West End show What's Love Got to Do With It

Judge Jules Live at Lowther Pavilion

Around the World in 80s Days

The hit musical comedy, an in-house production exclusive to The Grand Theatre and written by local writer Ian McFadden is back for a second run until November 5.

A mash-up of 80s hits and a journey around the world based on Jules Verne’s acclaimed novel,

Baby Strange at Bootleg Social later this month

Tickets for the show, which start at 7.30pm throughout the week and 2pm and 7.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays, cost £18 or £15 for over-65s, under-18s, and 1894 Club members.

The show will run until Friday, November 5.

What's Love Got To Do With It

From classic stories to musical legends What’s Love Got To Do With It? - the joyous show celebrating the music of the incredible Tina Turner is back at Blackpool Opera House this Thursday October 14.

Around the World in '80s Days at the Grand Theatre

The ultimate night out for Tina Turner fans, led by the stunning vocals of Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) and supported by a full live band.

Audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina's greatest hits Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.

Tickets from £26.50 available from www.cuffeandtaylor.com Baby Strange at Bootleg Social

Glasgow indie-punk trio Baby Strange head to the resort at the end of the month on their UK headline tour with a gig at Bootleg Social on October 29;

Elesha Paul Moses is Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do With It at the Opera House

The staunchly independent band will be bringing some of the UK’s finest up and coming indie talent along for the ridewith alternating support from The Dunts.

Baby Strange vocalist and guitarist Johnny Madden and brothers Connaire and Aidan McCann are re-establishing themselves as one of the most innovative and uncompromising outfits in the UK.

Since the release of their critically acclaimed 2016 debut album ‘Want It Need It’, Baby Strange have toured tirelessly, building an enthusiastic and dedicated

live audience - Their ‘Land of Nothing’ UK tour sees the band back on that independent venue trail and you’re not going to want to miss out.

Tickets £6.60 from https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Blackpool/Bootleg-Social-/Baby-Strange-Blackpool/35791956/Windmill Players - a 75 year celebration

The amateur theatre group, The Windmill Players of Thornton-Cleveleys will present 'Celebration 75' at Cleveleys Park Methodist Church Hall from November 4 to 6.

The show is so named because Windmill was founded in 1946 and 2021 is the 75th anniversary of the group's inception. The players have chosen to present an evening of extracts from their favourite plays produced , to commemorate the occasion.

All tickets £10 available from 01253 859466

Not Without my Ghosts - Grundy Art Gallery

Grundy Art Gallery and Hayward Gallery Touring presents Not Without My Ghosts: The Artist As Medium, a major exhibition of 30+ international artists from 19th century to the present day, whose works are variously inspired by mediumship and its deep cultural history.

Featuring works inspired by spirit experiences during séances and trances, to practices of automatism, surrealist experiments, and communications with higher powers and other realities, Not Without My Ghosts addresses 200 years of medium art by exploring how artists have been inspired or directly influenced by forces beyond those accepted by the modern world.

Also on the new a new light art installation by the internationally renowned artist Chila Kumari Singh Burman for the exterior of Grundy’s building; a major new international exhibition from Hayward Gallery Touring; a foyer display that looks back at Grundy’s 110 year history; and a new project for Grundy’s forecourt to coincide with Black History Month.

Not Without My Ghosts opens on October 15 to December 11

Rapunzel - Adult Pantomime

Funny Girls presents adult pantomime Rapunzel on Monday November 8 at 8.30pm

The fast-paced and glittering show will be sound-tracked to pop’s most iconic tunes and anthems with fabulous costumes, dramatic lighting, group numbers and a very naughty, laugh a minute script.

Get ready to ‘whip your hair back and forth’ as a naughty little tale comes to Funny Girls. Featuring an All-Star international Drag Cast, including Drag Race UK Season 2 finalist Ellie Diamond, Drag Race USA Series 13 icon, Tamisha Iman, Season 6 and All-Star Season 6 Trinity K Bonet and Season 3 and All-Star Seasons 1 and 5 Alexis Mateo.

Complete with glittering sets and more sequins than ‘Ru Paul’s Wardrobe’ and of course a back catalogue of pop songs, cheesy anthems and a love duet! It’s going to be camp, fabulous and filthy.

Tickets from £28.50 + booking fee https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/venueplan/rNkGeAbhPavMJudge Jules Live

Join of the scene’s most best-known names at Lowther Pavilion on November 27.

For more than three decades, Judge Jules has never shied away from pushing the boundaries in dance music. In 2021, for the first time ever, audiences will be able to experience the iconic tracks that have defined his career through a ten-piece live band with Judge Jules at the helm. This is Judge Jules: Live.

Judge Jules said: “There is something about music being played live that never fails to send shivers down your spine – it doesn’t matter what the genre is, hearing a track performed by live musicians on stage is something you cannot replicate in the studio, or even on the best nightclub environment. So, I decided to create my own bespoke versions of my all-time favourite records with a specially selected band. It’s taken a long time to put together, but finally we look forward to taking the “Judge Jules Live” tour on the road. This truly is a new take on the ‘live dance music’ phenomenon and the tour bus starts rolling shortly.”

This is not a show to sit down for – combining the energy of specially-chosen outstanding musicians with his own inimitable presence behind the decks, Jules will take the audience on a tailor-made journey through dance music with vocals, hands-in-the-air moments and plenty of basslines that’ll take you right back to your very first rave.