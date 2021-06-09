Here are five of the best art galleries in Lancashire

1.

Ascot Studios, Unit H, Bee Mill, Ribchester Ascot Studios was founded in 2005 and over the last 15 years have sold hundreds of original paintings to discerning art collectors all over the world. They have a wealth of experience, including the procurement of highly collectible 20th century museum artists. The gallery now represents an exclusive group of leading contemporary artists. The exhibition space is located in Bee Mill, in the historic Roman village of Ribchester. And throughout the year there is a constantly rotating selection of original and collectible artwork on display from their artists. Visit www.ascotstudios.com/