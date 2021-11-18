Here it is the new big twist revealed for ICON at Blackpool Pleasure Beach: Here's all you need to know about ENSO the 'next level' ride experience for thrill seekers set to open in 2022

A visual of the ENSO carts that will see riders twist freely the entire duration of ICON from the 2022 season at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

In a first for Europe, ICON riders from next season will experience ENSŌ - the installation will see two seats at the back of the ride that will spin and twist freely.

Bosses at the north west's biggest amusement park said ENSO would bring a 'whole new level' to the exhilarating high speed accelerations, electrifying twists and turns and heart stopping interactions on the ride - first opened in 2018.

Pleasure Beach managing director Amanda Thompson OBE said: “We are delighted to once again be working with Mack Rides. We have a longstanding relationship with the Mack family and this continues the strong links between our two families. ENSŌ promises to be a thrilling addition to ICON and I can’t wait to see everyone get twisted next year.”

Amanda recently met with Mack Rides Chief Executive Officer, Christian von Elverfeldt, and Chief Officer Sales and Marketing, Thorsten Koebele at the recent IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) Expo in Orlando, Florida held in the last week, to sign the deal.

ICON launches riders with the same acceleration as a Formula One car, rising and swooping through numerous interactions with other rides before hitting a second launch which powers riders high above Blackpool Pleasure Beach and through to the conclusion of this exciting journey. ENSŌ magnifies these thrills and creates a whole new experience for those who dare to get twisted.

What is ENSŌ

ENSŌ is a sacred symbol in Zen Buddhism meaning circle, or sometimes, circle of togetherness.

It is traditionally drawn using only one brushstroke as a meditative practice in letting go of the mind and allowing the body to create, as the singular brushstroke allows for no modifications.

Like the symbol it is named after, once you climb aboard the ride, clear your mind and allow your body to experience the intense, thrilling experiences of ENSŌ. Dare to get twisted!

ENSŌ will get guests at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in a spin from Spring 2022.