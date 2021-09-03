Illuminations Switch On 2021: Here is the line-up in full for tonight's Illuminations Switch On concert at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom

But entertaining the live crowd - 1500 strong in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom - will be a wealth of rap, rock and pop artist helping to make an occasion of one the resort's biggest nights of the year.

Here are the stars performing later this evening for the live show and digital audiences

The event is being produced in association with MTV, the show will be hosted by TV and radio presenter Becca Dudley.

KSI

This summer KSI released 'Holiday' his seventh successive UK top 10, his highest chart position to date.

The Watford born YouTube sensation turned big time artist, has tens of millions of followers across his social platforms and has achieved huge success with his 2020 album 'Dissimulation.'

This will be his first performance in the resort.

He released latest record All Over the Place, on July 16, which NME writer Kyann-Sian Williams said 'showed promise.' His 2021 UK tour is officially a sell-out.

The Wombats

One of the UK’s most successful indie bands The Wombats launched their music career 15 years ago.

They recently performed the top billing on the main stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Ella Henderson

Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter and former X Factor alumni, Ella Henderson, scored a 2021 number one hit with Tom Grennan ‘Lets Go Home Together’ - her seventh UK Top 10.

Ella Henderson has emerged as one of the country’s brightest young music talents. By the age of 25, she had been nominated for two Brit Awards, landed a number one debut album and single, and reached more than a billion streams.

Wes Nelson

Capitalising on his popularity after stints on Love Island and Dancing On Ice, Wes Nelson is now enjoying further success with his music having two critically acclaimed hits, See

Nobody and Nice To Meet Ya.

Last month he featured on Clean Bandit’s new single Drive and has plans to release his debut album next year.