Indie rock band Apollo Junction from Isle of Wight Festival to Blackpool's Bootleg Social - catch the band in the resort this week

Apollo Junction

The five-piece - who played Isle of Wight Festival at the weekend - will perform at the Bootleg Social on September 21.

Having released debut album Mystery - the band said their vow to keep releasing music through the pandemic paid off with their fan base has expanding beyond expectations.

The band, made up of lead singer Jamie Williamson, guitarist Matt Wilson, Ben Hope on bass, drummer Jonathan Thorton and Sam Potter on keys, started out as a "bit of fun" around seven years ago.

Matt, whose grandparents were from Lytham , with his grandad Ronald Wilson the former Mayor of Fylde, told the Gazette the band were looking forward to bringing their tour to the resort.

He said: "I spent most of my childhood in Lytham or in Blackpool - I feel like I am coming back to my spiritual home."

The band formed in Leeds around seven years ago and started out as a bit of fun but after an early demo was played by Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio Six, Apollo Junction soon found themselves subject to a bit more attention and their fan base quickly grew.

"Before we knew it we were starting to get a bit of momentum," Jonathan said.

Indie Rock band Apollo Junction play Blackpool Bootleg Social this week

"People were messaging us saying they heard us on the radio, loved our music and wanted to come and see us live."

Described as a modern day New Britpop band - their sound has taken them across the UK -they have had well over half a million streams and they’ve got their biggest headline show to date at Leeds Warehouse coming up in November. Their second album is due soon and Matt added it was an exciting time for the band.

The band will also play the Mad Ferret in Preston on November 26.

The National lottery revive live tour allows every person with a purchased ticket to bring a guest if that guest has a National Lottery product with them eg. a Lottery ticket.