Jools Holland provides the encore for an unforgettable six days of live music at Lytham Hall for Wonderhall

Jools Holland at Wonderhall at Lytham Hall

The Glasgow born singer was one of four guest vocalists to join the musical master Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra for the closing day of the festival, which has delighted tens of thousands of music fans for the last five days.

Bank Holiday Monday within the grounds of the 400 year old Georgian building was certainly no different.

Jools and company, which included the stunning warm up act Marisha Wallace, turned a quiet summer picnic in the park into one giant jamboree.

Marisha Wallace fires up crowd at Wonderhall

Chairs abandoned and arms thrown in the air as the long-time TV personality of Later… with Jools Holland show and of course the famous Annual Hootenanny, urged all 'in the room' or outside under the trees to get their 'boogie woogie on.'

The band looked delighted with their setting and a appreciative crowd, from the very young to the very old, it turns out were in the mood for dancing.

Known for his exuberant introductions and unique storytelling Jools in between the musical sessions and solos shared anecdotes and inspirations behind his composing- dedicating one new song to his best friend, his dog Morris.

But it wasn't only Morris receiving a dedication - Jools great passion is found in the craftmanship of his band - he loves to showcase their talents and each offers a solo slot.

Eddi Reader guest stars alongside Jools Holland at Wonderhall

Long-time drummer Gilson Lavis does not disappoint and deserves all the plaudits he receives. Guest vocalists alongside Eddi Reader include the remarkable Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall who demonstrate the versatile vocal range through their various collaborations. The songs blend so well and yet each delivered has its own stand out moment.

Of course for the encore there is one final opportunity for a sing-along with the Beatles 'All You Need is Love' before the uplifting Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think) which left the whole crew in no doubt that this was yet another unforgettable show and the most fitting of endings to the gift that has been Wonderhall.