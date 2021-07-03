Jubilant England fans set off flares and climb onto balcony of Preston's Guild Hall after victory over Ukraine at Euro 2020

England fans let off flares after their team's emphatic win over Ukraine tonight (Picture: Julian Brown for the Lancashire Post)

A number of supporters breached the fence surrounding the venue to celebrate the emphatic 4-0 victory, which set up a Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday.

Police officers on horseback moved in to subdue the crowd as people partied in the streets.

Earlier, fans from all corners of the county travelled to the city's dedicated fanzone to watch the Three Lions, who have now scored eight goals in five matches so far this tournament - and conceded none.

The 550-strong crowd cheered and sang their heroes' names - as well as Baddiel and Skinner's famous ode - as nerves quickly made way for a celebratory mood following captain Harry Kane s early opener.

"Me and my partner are both social workers so getting here, somewhere safe, and getting to watch the football is absolutely fantastic," Joe Cunliffe said.

Sean Richard, from Kirkham, added: "If you'd have asked me before the tournament [whether Southgate was the man to take the team forward] I would have said no.

"But after seeing the performance against Germany, I think it's coming home."

England fans let off flares after their team's emphatic win over Ukraine tonight (Picture: Julian Brown for the Lancashire Post)

Rain fell heavily during the match but it failed to dampen the spirits.

Ash McManus, from Brookfield, said: "There's no way this weather is going to stop us.

"We're English, it's what we're used to."

Speaking after the full-time whistle, which was drowned out by an eruption of euphoria, Coun Peter Kelly said: "Coming out of Covid-19, people need something that brings them together and this event has helped to do that.

England fans let off flares after their team's emphatic win over Ukraine tonight (Picture: Julian Brown for the Lancashire Post)

"It's brilliant."

Fans jumped up and screamed with delight as Kane hit the back of the net just minutes into the match.

The game remained 1-0 in England's favour at half-time, with fans hoping the country was just a rousing manager's pep talk and 45 minutes from victory.

And it was not long before fans had reason to cheer thanks to a successful header from Man Utd skipper Harry Maguire, which was quickly followed by a second goal for Kane, making it 3-0.

A 550-strong crowd gathered in the dedicated fanzone to cheer on the Three Lions at Euro 2020 (Picture: Julian Brown for the Lancashire Post)

In a matter of minutes, Liverpool's Jordan Henderson heading home his first international goal to make it 4-0.

The victory sees the men’s team reach their first European Championship semi-final for 25 years.

England’s Lionesses reached the Euros semi-final in 2017, but were knocked out after being beaten 3-0 by the Netherlands.

Southgate’s squad, meanwhile, reached the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018.