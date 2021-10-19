Part of an extensive art trail, which is free to access and staged across a range of indoor and outdoor venues,

Lightpool Festival 2021 world-class art Installations illuminate Blackpool - take a look a some of the spectacular attractions from House of Cards, Aqualux and Dr Who Tardis that are free to view for the half term holiday

A spectacular illuminated art trail has opened in Blackpool – with a magnificent House Of Cards taking centre stage.

By Nicola Jaques
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 3:11 pm

The installation, situated on the seafront in the shadow of The Blackpool Tower, is one of more than a dozen works of illuminated art located in and around the promenade and town centre as part of the award-winning Lightpool Festival, which is running until October 30.

House Of Cards, comprising 128 light boxes in the form of playing cards, has been created through a collaboration of 35 internationally-acclaimed street and visual artists from all over the world.

Here are some of the highlights you do not want to miss......

1. Aqualux

The installation, situated on the seafront in the shadow of The Blackpool Tower, is one of more than a dozen works of illuminated art located in and around the promenade

Photo Sales

2. Aqualux, Tower Festival Headland

A stunning eco-friendly light feature to highlight the importance of water..

Photo Sales

3. Dr Who Tardis in Edward Street

The Lightpool Festival is sponsored by Arts Council England, Winter Gardens, The Blackpool Tower, Fox Bros, Studio Due, the TBID and VisitBlackpool.

Photo Sales

4. Tower Projections, Comedy Carpet

Immerse yourself in the mesmerising 3D projections as they light up the historic Blackpool Tower building. Experience Astral Dreams, a stunning laser-powered performance.

Photo Sales
BlackpoolBlackpool Tower
Next Page
Page 1 of 3