SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton brings his Mind Over Muscle Tour to Blackpool this weekend - ticket details
The chief instructor from Channel Four’s hit television show SAS: Who Dares Wins, Ant Middleton, will bring his tour to Blackpool on Friday.
The best-selling author’s Mind Over Muscle Tour promises to ‘bring the elements to the audience through lighting, sound, and set’ – and to recreate ‘what mental strength it took behind the scenes for Ant to complete his recent SAS series and his huge Everest challenge’.
Former soldier Ant, 41, who nearly died climbing the world’s tallest mountain, said: “I want to bring my recent journeys to life and show how mental strength can help overcome huge challenges.”
Tickets for the show, which is being held at the Opera House at 7pm, start at £32.45 each.
The box office can be called on 0844 856 11 11.
