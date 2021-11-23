Suggs announces new show Suggs: A Life In The Realm Of Madness and he's coming to Lytham: Here's all you need to know about the follow-up tour to My Life Story and how and where you can get tickets

Due to huge popular demand, after his first tour-de-force, smash hit, sell out tours with ‘My Life Story’, Suggs is treading the boards again and brings his new show to Lytham Lowther Pavilion

From the tough streets of North London to the roof of Buckingham Palace – Suggs has been there and has a story to share and audiences will hear all his latest tales when he arrives on the Fylde coast on Wednesday, February 2.

The show follows his previous smash hit tour My Life Story and once again he will be joined by trusty pianist Deano.

Suggs – real name Graham McPherson, said of the new tour: “If the first show was about how on earth I got to where I am, then this one is about what happened when I got there.

“The stories include suffering vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics, and the embarrassing stuff that happened at Glastonbury.

“I’ve always been waiting for a tap on the shoulder and to be asked ‘What are you doing here, sunshine?’ It’s surreal really, to look back at 12-year-old me compared to everything that’s happened since. Madness, you might say!”

Where to buy tickets

Tickets £30.50, visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/suggs-what-a-king-cnut-a-life-in-the-realm-of-madnessRecommended for audiences over 16 years under 16s at parent/guardians discretion

Full tour dates:

Thu Jan 20 Hereford, The Courtyard

Fri Jan 21 Exeter, Corn Exchange

Sat Jan 22 Bristol, Redgrave Theatre

Sun Jan 23 Aldershot, Princes Hall

Tue Jan 25 Lincoln, New Theatre Royal

Wed Jan 26 Doncaster, Cast

Thu Jan 27 Hexham, Queen’s Hall Art Centre

Fri Jan 28 Edinburgh, The Queen’s Hall

Sat Jan 29 Aberdeen, Music Hall

Sun Jan 30 Dundee, Rep Theatre

Wed Feb 2 Lytham, Lowther Pavilion

Thu Feb 3 Warrington, Parr Hall

Fri Feb 4 Chelmsford, Civic Centre

Sat Feb 5 Milton Keynes, The Stables

Tue Feb 15 Loughborough, Town Hall

Wed Feb 16 Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre

Thu Feb 17 Yeovil, Westlands

Fri Feb 18 Lichfield, Garrick

Sat Feb 19 Newbury, Corn Exchange

Sun Feb 20 Chesterfield, Winding Wheel Theatre

Tue Feb 22 Maidstone, Hazlitt Theatre

Wed Feb 23 Margate, Theatre Royal

Thu Feb 24 Harlow, Playhouse