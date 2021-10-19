Tik Tok and pop singer Kitty Harris joins TV Crackerjack entertainer Max Fulham and mind reader Matt Daniel Baker for Blackpool half term show at Viva
Tik Tok star and Blackpool pop singer Kitty Harris - daughter of the late entertainer Keith Harris - is teaming up with CBBC Crackerjack star ventriloquist Max Fulham and actor and mindreader Matt Daniel-Baker for a new Blackpool show.
The trio bring the variety filled Mystery, Music and Mayhem Magical Extravaganza to show venue Viva for the start of the half term on Friday October 22.
It promises to be packed with entertainment, filled with fun characters and madcap humour, and Kitty said she couldn’t wait to take part.
The social media creator who has more than 820,000 followers on platform Tik Tok and previously appeared on Britain’s Got Talent said: “It’s a fabulous show and it’s so good we can finally be back on the stage.”
Amy Mantle, at Viva said they were delighted to have Kitty, Max and Matt and a whole team of talented performers join them for the start of the holidays.
She said: “Matt Daniel Baker is one of the greatest kind reading performers in the world and we are thrilled to welcome him here to Viva.
He has a bewildering combination of phenomenal mind reading and lightening speed humour and Matt is guaranteed to enthral, amaze and leave everybody totally speechless.”
“Tik Tok sensation and incredible vocalist Kitty Harris will also entertaining and performing her amazing singing and dancing so there is so much fun and energy in this show it really is the ultimate family feel good experience to come along to enjoy, laugh and sing along with all the family in Blackpool this half half term.”
Mystery, Music and Mayhem Magical Extravaganza from 7.45pm.
For more information visit https://www.vivablackpool.com/event/max-fulhams-mystery-music-mayhem-magical-extravaganza/