TV star Kim Woodburn makes sure cast of Blackpool North Pier's adult panto Aladdin and His Magic Ring are all scrubbed up in time for launch

A deluge of rain on the pier helped wash off any remaining smut, but Kim and the crew remained in high spirits as they got into costume and full make-up ahead of Aladdin and His Magic Ring’s opening at the Joe Longthorne Theatre on July 24.

Kim, 79, was all fired up for her role as the Genie, in smouldering make-up and donning a long, glittering red ensemble, split to the thigh with puffy sleeves and collar.

Cast of LHK Productions Aladdin and his Magic Ring at the Joe Longthorne Theatre on North Pier

“And that’s just what this is. It’s funny, cheeky, a little bit naughty, but not dirty. I don’t, I wouldn’t do filth.

“The script is very good. It’s all tongue-in-cheek humour, raunchiness ,and extravagance of pantomime. And the guys I’m performing with are just superb.

“Being in Blackpool for the season... it’s just going to be wonderful.”

Producer and managing director of LHK Productions, Lee Kelly, said: ‘We are delighted to be working at such a fantastic venue and bringing an exciting adult pantomime to Blackpool.

TV personality Kim Woodburn will star in the adult panto at North Pier opening in July.

“It’s great to back out there doing what we love; putting on entertaining shows with first class cast members in fabulous venues.

“We want to make the public relax and smile, especially after what we have all been through in the past year’.”

Tickets are on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk/blackpoolpiersAladdin and His Magic Ring

Aladdin and His Magic Ring is about a young, audacious man who needs to find his princess, and if he doesn’t he could explode… quite literally.

Fun and frolics at North Pier as the cast promise a summer of fun with adult themed show.

But how can a poor, peasant boy possibly win the love of a princess? With the help of his very special magic ring, of course. One, quick rub of that ring and the magic begins.

The cast includes Jonny Wright as Aladdin, Claire Simmo as the Mistress of China, Reece Ryan as Abanazer, Lewis Pryer as Wishee Washee, Jordan Rivers as Spirit of the Ring and Michael Chapman as Mrs Twankey.

The panto is set to light up the Joe Longthorne Theatre for four weeks, with shows every Saturday from the 24th of July.