Two Pints Live!: Will Mellor and Ralf Little are bringing their unique chat show to Blackpool's Grand Theatre - here's when, and how to get your hands on tickets this Friday
Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps actors Will Mellor and Ralf Little will bring their Two Pints, Live! show to the Grand Theatre on Sunday, February 6, next year, it was announced.
Tickets got on sale at 9am on Friday at www.tinyurl.com/twopintsbpl (or by clicking here).
Ralf said: “We are going to get people in the venue, have a load of fun, and a few pints.”
