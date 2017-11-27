Axed Strictly star Susan Calman now wants to appear in Doctor Who

Axed Strictly Come Dancing star Susan Calman has revealed her next goal is to appear in Doctor Who.

The Scottish comedian and her professional partner Kevin Clifton became the ninth couple to leave the BBC competition over the weekend after a dance-off with singer Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez.

Calman told her Twitter followers on Monday morning she now had just "one burning ambition" left after taking part in the dancing show.

"To be The Doctor. Or be in Doctor Who. Or, to be honest, just be allowed anywhere near Doctor Who in any way," she tweeted.

Calman and Clifton returned to the dance floor to perform their American smooth to Bobby Darin's Beyond The Sea, while Burke and Marquez repeated their rumba to Beyonce's Halo.

The judges voted unanimously to save Burke, calling time on Calman and Clifton's Strictly journey.

The 43-year-old comic said she has "loved every minute" of being on the show, and that she and Clifton are now friends for life.

Now Strictly is over, the actress and writer joked "normal service" will resume on her Twitter feed with subjects such as cats, Helen Mirren and Batman back on the menu.

Calman's father Sir Kenneth Calman founded Cancer Support Scotland and she used the attention garnered from Strictly to urge people to donate to the charity.

It comes ahead of a day dubbed Giving Tuesday which follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday and encourages people to donate to causes which help others.

Calman said: "Giving Tuesday is a very easy way to donate to Cancer Support Scotland in the run-up to Christmas.

"Unfortunately, cancer does not stop for Christmas and by making a donation you will be helping Cancer Support Scotland provide complementary therapies and counselling to cancer patients, their family and carers at a very difficult point in their lives."