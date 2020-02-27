BalletBoyz at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Get ready to meet Joey, Ben, Harry, Liam, Sandi and Will - the six young dancers who star in a feast of mesmerising and sublime dance, fused with the BalletBoyz trademark use of film and behind the scenes footage.

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary with this brand-new show, BalletBoyz blend dance with music and film.

Deluxe features work by choreographer Xie Xin, composer Jiang Shaofeng, Punchdrunk’s Maxine Doyle and jazz musician and composer Cassie Kinoshi of the Mercury-nominated SEED Ensemble.

Deluxe – Balletboyz are at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool, on Tuesday, March 10.

Call the box office tel: 01253 290 190 or visit the website at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.