BBC Introducing sets stage for Lytham Festival launch with Blackpool rockers Jekyll on bill with Blanket

With a new single, agents, endorsements from BBC Introducing’s Huw Stephens and a spot on the bill for Lytham Festival’s new launch event, Blackpool band Jekyll are being hailed as one to watch.

The quartet from Thornton, are rising to prominence on the music scene and humble frontman Joel Foster, 23, says the praise has been very flattering.

He says “We’re just really grateful for the opportunity, things have just been blowing up in recent months and now we have a booking agent, there is a lot more in the works.

“It’s been six years now since we started playing in the venues in Blackpool, our first gig in Manchester in the Eagle Inn in Salford we played to two people.

“So to have festivals like Tramlines, White Box, potentially Reading/Leeds is just huge for us.”

Jekyll, with Joel on vocals guitar, Lewis Armistead on bass, Liam Singleton drums and Mike Spence guitar are an alternative rock band, whose sound has been likened to the likes of Radiohead and The Editors.

Blackpool band Jekyll join BBC Introducing Lancashire line up at Lytham Pavilion

Signed under Fierce Panda Records after representatives saw them play The Great Escape Festival , their songs from first EP Jekyll’ have travelled with the support of BBC Introducing Lancashire and presenter Sean McGinty all their way to Radio 1.

Huw Stephen’s invited them to come and play at Maida Vale Studios and record an interview and Joel adds: “We are just so grateful for his support, when you think of the huge bands who have played at Maida Vale.”

Speaking about their gig at Lowther Pavilion on Monday July 8 for the BBC Introducing Lancashire event he says: “It’s a really great venue we love it, so when our manager got in touch to say we’d been invited to play we didn’t hesitate to say yes.

“We’re excited to be on the bill with Blanket and to have the chance to see them play - having the chance to play at Lytham Festival at home is really big for us and with so many good local performers.”

The band will release their latest single Marionette later this month.

Joel and Lewis first formed the band in 2013, having met at Montgomery High School in Bispham, Lewis invited his cousin Liam to join and Mike was a friend from college.

"Originally we began as many bands do, just playing covers. We all learnt through the process together and over time we've each brought something different and that's how the band has grown and developed, very naturally really.

"The sound is inspired by a wide range of music bits of early Muse, Smashing Pumpkins to Morrissey and My Bloody Valentine, it's a really diverse mix.

"It's strange to think we've been going six years now but we haven't rushed it and it is still a learning process."

The BBC Introducing Lancashire Lytham Festival launch event will include performances from Blanket, Jekyll, Emily Rhodes, Pip Hall and Nana White from 7pm.

For tickets £10 please visit lowtherpavilion.co.uk

Visit http://jekyllofficial.co.uk

www.facebook.com/Jekyllband