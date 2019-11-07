Big hair, big songs, big attitude Hairspray the musical goes back on tour in 2020 and will come to Blackpool Opera House.

Smash hit musical comedy Hairspray is returning to Blackpool Opera House, Winter Gardens as part of a new UK tour next year.

Audiences will take a musical journey back in time for the 1960s production set in Baltimore where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV.

The award-winning musical will be showing for six nights in the resort next Autumn from September 21- 26.

Winter Gardens Managing Director Michael Williams said: “We are thrilled Hairspray is returning to the Winter Gardens next year.

“It’s a real feel good show with some amazing songs which appeal to all ages. A great show for all the family.”

Casting for the new show is yet to be announced.

Hairspray was first made as a film by John Waters and released in 1988. It was reborn in 2002 as a Broadway musical and has gone on to win numerous awards in America and on the West End.

Featuring hit songs Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat, The Nicest Kids in Town and many more, Hairspray has become a huge favourite among musical theatre lovers of all ages.

Winter Gardens Priority Club Members can access tickets 24 hours before general sale on Thursday 07 October at 11am.

For more information and to buy tickets go to www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk