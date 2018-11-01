Bonfire Night 2018: fireworks displays and events in Garstang and surrounding areas

With Guy Fawkes Night fast approaching, there’s a range of bonfire and firework events to attend in and around Garstang to mark Bonfire Night season in 2018.

From the large-scale fireworks displays to smaller community events, here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s on near you around Bonfire Night this year.

Garstang Bonfire Night organised by the Garstang Lions at the Community Centre car park November 2017

Remember to wrap up warm and stay safe amid the sparklers and rockets.

READ MORE>>> These are the laws around fireworks – and what to do if someone is setting them off in your street

Garstang and District Lions Bonfire Spectacular

In Garstang the annual event is organised by Garstang Lions Club with a large bonfire and professionally organised fireworks display set to music. This year it takes place on Saturday November 3. The very popular Garstang bonfire and fireworks display takes place at the picnic area of the High Street car park on the banks of the River Wyre, the bonfire being on the town bank of the river and the fireworks display launched from the Bonds with Barnacre side of the river. Price: Over 16 £4, children £2, pre-school children free

Bonfire lit 7pm, firework display, 7.30pm

Wyre>>>

Fleetwood Fireworks Extravaganza at Marine Hall

Wyre Council with Fleetwood Rotary Club, Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Regenda host this annual community event on Monday November 5 at the Marine Hall Gardens. It is free to attend, however donations are encouraged Gates open at 5.30pm with live entertainment, fireworks display at 7.30pm. www.visitfleetwood.info/recreation-entertainment/events-featured/fireworks-extravaganza-in-fleetwood

Poulton Bonfire and Firework Display

Poulton Rotary Club host their annual charity bonfire and fireworks display on Sunday November 4 at Cottam Hall Fields

As well as the bonfire there’s a fantastic fireworks display, and a safe night out for all the family.

Price is adults £5, children £3, Family saver children £15

Gates open from 6pm, bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks 7.30pm.

www.visitpoulton-le-fylde.co.uk/recreation-entertainment/events-featured/bonfire-firework-display

Preston>>>

Preston Grasshoppers annual bonfire and fireworks display

The Annual Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club display returns this year on Bonfire Night, Monday November 5. This is the one of the largest bonfire night events in the area and people are advised to buy online tickets in advance.

Advanced prices £5 per person, family ticket £16 includes two adults and two children.

On the gate prices £6 per person, family ticket £19

Gates open and Funfair from 6pm, Bonfire Lit at 7pm, Fireworks at 8pm

www.pgrfc.co.uk/news/events