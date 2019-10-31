Celebration of Barbra Streisand at Blackpool Grand

Singer and comedienne Liza Pulman is about to embark on the final leg of her latest tour celebrating the life and music of one of the biggest names in showbusiness.

Liza will be joined by her six-piece band to celebrate her idol Barbra Streisand through her five-star show.

The show features the legendary songbook of Barbra Streisand including The Way We Were; Don’t Rain On My Parade; Evergreen; You Don’t Bring Me Flowers; New York State Of Mind; Second Hand Rose; The Way He Makes Me Feel; and People.

Liza Pulman Sings Streisand will visit the Grand Theatre in Blackpool on Saturday (November 9).

Call 01253 290190 for tickets or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk.