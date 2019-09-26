Circus of Horrors heads to Blackpool for Halloween

Sword swallowers, fire eaters, acrobats and contortionists will send a tingle down your spine this Halloween in a horror-themed circus spectacular.

The Circus of Horrors heads to Blackpool Pleasure Beach next month.

Described as ‘if Quentin Tarantino had directed Cirque Du Soleil’, the terrifying troupe promises to delight and disgust on the big resort stage.

The circus, which is currently celebrating its 25th year, made its gruesome debut at the 1995 Glastonbury Festival and went on to perform in Japan, Germany, Chile, Uruguay, Holland, Belgium, Argentina, France, Italy as well as all over the UK.

The show will run at the Globe Theatre, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, from October 25 until November 2.

Call 0871 222 8787.