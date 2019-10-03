Classic rock band Stray playing in Blackpool

Stray, the classic British rock band, head out on a UK tour this autumn and will be playing in Blackpool on October 9.

Led by guitarist Del Bromham, Stray have a new set up including Simon Rinaldo from Pearl Handled Revolver on keyboards and Colin Kempster on bass. With original member Pete Dyer and drummer Karl Randall the band have a new lease of life.

Since their self titled debut album release in 1970, Stray have worked their up and down the country and around the world.

Tours with Iron Maiden, Kiss and Rush have helped their profile.

Stray head to The Waterloo Music Bar in Blackpool at 8pm on October 9.

Visit www.seetickets.com/promoter/waterloo-music-bar/16826.