Classic thriller play heads to Blackpool

Angela Browne Ltd has announced a new tour of N J Crisp’s classic thriller Dangerous Obsession which is coming to Blackpool in November.

On a sunny afternoon Sally Driscoll waters the plants in the conservatory of her luxurious home.

It’s a peaceful scene until John Barrett unexpectedly appears - and he’s not selling double glazing. What did happen in Torquay?

Will Sally and husband Mark ever feel safe in their own home again?

Dangerously obsessed, Barrett strips away the conflicting secrets of the Driscolls’ apparently perfect lives until nothing is left in this psycho-thriller by a master of the genre.

The show heads to Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday, November 12 to Saturday, November 16.

Call 01253 290190 for tickets.