Comedian Alan Carr brings his fourth tour to Blackpool

It’s been four years since Alan Carr last went on tour and in that time he’s managed to find himself in all sorts of dramas.

Between his star-studded wedding day and becoming an accidental anarchist, from fearing for his life at border control to becoming a reluctant farmer, three words spring to mind…Not again, Alan!

Join the TV favourite as he muses upon the things that make his life weird and wonderful.

Not Again, Alan! is Carr’s fourth UK solo tour.

Previous sold-out tours include Tooth Fairy (2007), Spexy Beast (2011) and Yap, Yap, Yap! in 2015 – all of which went on to become top selling DVD releases.

Alan Carr will be heading to Blackpool Grand Theatre on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, at 8pm.

Tickets are available from tel: 01253 290190.