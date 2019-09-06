Comedian Rob Beckett at Blackpool Grand

Top comedian, Rob Beckett is back on tour with a-new stand-up show. Host of BBC One’s All Together Now and team captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats, he is also the star of BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC Two’s Mock The Week, ITV’s Play To The Whistle, ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and Sky’s A League of Their Own.

And he is a host of Dave’s podcast, The Magic Sponge, alongside Jimmy Bullard and Ian Smith.

Rob Beckett’s show ‘Wallop’ comes to Blackpool Grand theatre on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £26.50 and a booking fee is included in all stated ticket prices.

Call the Box Office on 01253 290 190 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk for tickets.